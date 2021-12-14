iSwap Rolls Out Version 4 of its Cross-Chain Transaction Platform, Adding Support for Four New Public Chains

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSwap, a cross-chain transaction platform, today announced the launch of iSwap V4, the latest upgrade to its system. Through this upgrade, iSwap is adding its proprietary iBridge protocol, enabling support for an additional four public chains: Avax, Arbitrum, Fantom, Solana, and increasing the maximum single transaction limit from $10,000 to $500,000. These new and improved features contribute to iSwap's mission to improve cross-chain transactions and address related issues such as large slippage and long waiting periods.

With the emergence of new protocols such as Uniswap and Compound, the DeFi field has developed rapidly, providing more financial opportunities to users. However, DeFi has been plagued by cross-chain transaction issues, such as long waiting periods and slippage. And with more and more public chains emerging, there is a growing sense of urgency that these problems need to be resolved. According to data from defillama , there are now more than 50 public chains in the market, and their respective ecosystems are growing rapidly.

iSwap looks to address these issues by offering users a way to complete cross-chain transactions within seconds. With the latest version, iSwap is adding support to the four emerging public chains so that users can use the platform to complete cross-chain transactions across nine chains, supporting 50 DEXs, and more than 5000 tokens. With the higher maximum single transaction limit, users can also trade more assets. Lastly, iSwap's newly introduced iBridge protocol enables transactions at a 1:1 exchange rate, with zero slippage at ultra-quick transaction speeds. These improvements help users reduce transaction costs and enjoy better cross-chain transaction experiences.

"iSwap always places its users first and strives to help them transfer assets across different chains. With this product update, iSwap is enabling one-click cross-chain transactions that average 21 seconds. Some of these transactions can be as fast as three seconds," said Ross O'Donovan, product director of iSwap. "To promote this event, we're eliminating fees for all cross-chain transactions of at least US$10,000 in the month of December."

Going forward, iSwap will focus on aggregating cross-chain transactions and larger orders, enabling users to access more liquidity in the DeFi field, with lower transaction costs.

About iSwap

iSwap (www.iswap.com) is a cross-chain aggregation protocol that achieves quick, 3-second cross-chain transactions by deploying aggregators on several public chains. It currently supports Ethereum, Huobi Eco Chain (HECO), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), OKExChain, Polygon, Avax, Avax, Arbitrum, Fantom, and Solana. iSwap is committed to ensuring that all users can enjoy the fastest speed, lowest fee and lower slippage to get more tokens.

