IT By Design Extends Services Support for Two Key MSP Vendors

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a market leader for providing engineering talent to IT service providers, has announced it can now provide engineering support for the full portfolio of solutions available through leading MSP vendors Datto and Kaseya. Now, ITBD's remote engineering solutions fully support all Datto and Kaseya solutions, as well as its outsourced NOC, RMM virtual admin and professional services.

Unique in the channel, ITBD provides expert MSP-trained talent solutions built by for MSPs, by an MSP. Whether an MSP requires a dedicated, MSP-Way trained engineer to augment their technical team, or simply wants to outsource its NOC or Helpdesk services, ITBD has the right solution with roots in its own history as a New York/New Jersey MSP. Knowing that each MSP practice needs the flexibility of choice has led ITBD to craft its world-class NOC support to be vendor agnostic, and evolve its partnerships—such as those with Kaseya and Datto—as the industry continues to shift and grow in terms of valuable vendor offerings.

"Our priority is understanding the changing market, then identifying our partners' needs and uncovering how we can deliver additional value to them. When we heard from our customers that they are driving forward with products from Datto and Kaseya, we immediately started to grow that expertise in order to support them in the tool stacks they prefer," said Sunny Kaila, CEO, ITBD. "We already partner with the major vendors in our industry and we'll continue to build out additional collaborations and expertise as the vendor landscape changes because it is absolutely essential that we are tool agnostic for our partners—providing them with choices that are most effective for them. That's our business—enabling the success of your company with outstanding talent that works in your chosen MSP tool stack."

Moving forward, ITBD will support Datto's unified continuity, networking, backup, and business management product lines, as well as Kaseya's full suite of MSP IT management tools, supporting management, security, and backup of IT infrastructures. ITBD's NOC will fully support the RMM of both vendors to provide a one-stop-shop experience. The current NOC offerings cover incident response, maintenance, and ongoing support.

"At Datto, we believe strongly in building strong partnerships—with our MSP partners and adjacent providers in the MSP community," said Rob Rae, Senior VP, Business Development, Datto. "It's important that we all work together to provide MSPs a choice when it comes to what tools and services fit with their business, and working with IT By Design helps to accomplish just that."

"One key to MSP success is the ability to scale, and that element can often be limited by an MSP's access to the talent needed to fully optimize and manage common MSP tools," said Jim Lippie, GM & SVP, Partner Development, Kaseya. "By working with IT By Design, we help our partners integrate reliable expert support into their businesses, allowing them to optimize the use of their Kaseya solutions and enabling them to focus their internal talent on key strategic, profitable, customer-facing efforts."

Both Kaseya and Datto are proud sponsors of ITBD's educational event, Build IT 2020, and will have representatives speaking at the event.

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, we understand the challenges our customers face when looking for great team members. We bridge that gap through a variety of solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, and professional services. We guarantee accountability, reliability, and integrity. Headquartered in New Jersey, ITBD has locations in India; Florida; and British Columbia. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net.

About Datto

As the world's leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions delivered by managed service providers (MSPs), Datto believes there is no limit to what small and medium businesses can achieve with the right technology. Datto offers Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions and has created a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of MSP partners. These partners provide Datto solutions to over one million businesses across the globe. Since its founding in 2007, Datto continues to win awards each year for its rapid growth, product excellence, superior technical support, and for fostering an outstanding workplace. With headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut, Datto has global offices in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Canada, Australia, China, and Singapore. Learn more at datto.com.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of complete IT Management solutions for managed service providers and midsized businesses. Kaseya allows organizations to efficiently manage and secure IT in order to drive IT service and business success. Offered as both an industry-leading cloud solution and on-premise software, Kaseya solutions empower businesses to command all of IT centrally, manage remote and distributed environments with ease, and automate across IT management functions. Kaseya solutions currently manage over 10 million endpoints worldwide and are in use by customers in a wide variety of industries, including retail, manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, media, technology, finance, and more. Kaseya, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, please visit www.kaseya.com.

