IT By Design Launches ReBuild IT Program, Gives Back More Than $200k to Struggling MSPs

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT By Design (ITBD), a market leader for providing engineering talent to IT service providers, has announced it will be giving back more than $200,000 to the MSP community as part of its new program, ReBuild IT. Geared to help struggling small MSPs hasten their recovery from the impact of COVID 19 pandemic as the country returns to work, the program will be open to MSPs with fewer than 50 employees who realized a 10% or higher revenue loss in the first half of 2020 due to the shutdown.

The ReBuild IT program, a cost-forgiveness system, will enable MSPs that were forced to reduce their payroll burden ramp back up for business more quickly. While MSPs are undoubtedly excited to return to work and to help their clients' reboot—that effort will demand a high volume of tech support. Those MSPs who are already struggling with cash flow may find it difficult to re-staff fast enough.

"We understand that many MSPs are in a precarious position. They need to help their customers race back to normal business, migrating back from WFH to full office operations. But that can mean reconfiguring offices, reworking networks, security data in motion, and more. Now is not the time for your tools or your customer experience to fail as your MSP tries to manage every businesses' hasty migration back to brick-and-mortar operations," said Sunny Kaila, CEO and founder of ITBD. "This program helps MSPs get experienced talent quickly into place to support that ramp up into recovery and prevent the customer experience failures that can prove fatal for MSPs. We understand the goal of every MSP is to return their full team to work, but that simply may not be financially feasible right now. We are hoping this program will help bridge that gap through the end of 2020 as we all get back on our feet."

How to Take Advantage of the ReBuild IT Program

Eligible MSPs that are not already engaged with ITBD can apply for assistance simply by visiting the ReBuild IT site, answering a few questions about their business—size, revenue lost, staffing needs—and ITBD will notify them within 24 hours of their acceptance. While the program will operate on a "first-come, first-serve" basis, MSPs that could not secure PPP funding will get preference. From there, MSPs can select from ITBD's bench of helpdesk specialists and senior helpdesk specialists, all fully trained for the MSP environment. Those staffing selections will be available month-to-month as needed by the MSP, billed monthly with the ReBuild IT forgiveness credit applied through the remainder of 2020.

"One of the pillars of IT By Design's mission is supporting our MSP community. As we've had conversations with our existing partners, and worked through new contract terms, delayed invoicing or even cancellations, we realized that we needed a way to help MSPs who were not already part of our ITBD family," explains Kaila. "We could and did work with our customers weather this storm, but we knew there were so many more MSPs out there who might need help as we start down the road to recovery in May. The ReBuild IT Program was conceived to do just that—help our SMB peers, an integral part of the backbone of the American economy, get back on their feet more quickly."

Anyone with questions about the program can reach out to [email protected].

About IT By Design

With more than two decades of experience as a technology services provider—first as an MSP, and then for MSPs—IT by Design (ITBD) continuously helps clients navigate the transforming technical landscape. As the authority on MSP-trained technical talent, we understand the challenges our customers face when looking for great team members. We bridge that gap through a variety of solutions: dedicated staffing, 24x7x365 NOC services, helpdesk solutions, and professional services. We guarantee accountability, reliability, and integrity. Headquartered in New Jersey, ITBD has locations in India; Florida; and British Columbia. Learn more about how we can help your MSP scale successfully at www.itbd.net.

