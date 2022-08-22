IT Consulting Market to Record USD 166.80 Billion Growth | Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends, Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026| SpendEdge

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Knowledge and understanding of how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will assist in obtaining the most favorable prices.

Learn about relevant pricing levels and get a comprehensive description of the advantages and downsides of prevalent pricing models.

Insights Into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Among the most defining components that buyers use to evaluate suppliers in IT Consulting also include the service provider's profile and service capabilities, industry specialization, credibility, and assessment of value-added services.

This report evaluates suppliers based on product quality and purity tests, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. Furthermore, suppliers are chosen based on business prerequisites, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5%-10%.

Identify favorable opportunities in IT Consulting TCO (total cost of ownership).

Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top IT Consulting Market Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This IT Consulting procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

PricewaterhouseCoopers International Ltd.

Ernst and Young Global Ltd.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

