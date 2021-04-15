ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In March, IT employment increased by 0.39% to 5,318,800 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment has declined by 0.41% since March 2020 shedding 21,900 IT workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.29% sequentially to 2,592,100. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment decreased by 2.26% since March 2020, a loss of 60,000 engineering workers.

"After eight months of uninterrupted growth, IT employment will be back to pre-COVID levels within the next 30 to 60 days," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "The primary challenge we experienced before the onset of COVID confronts us again—an insufficient supply of talent in many IT skill sets. Further supporting the data, our firms report many candidates with multiple job offers—underscoring a systemic long-term challenge with no ready solution," added Roberts.

For the complete April 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/news/it-employment-continues-its-unabated-climb/

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

www.techservealliance.org

SOURCE TechServe Alliance

Related Links

http://www.techservealliance.org

