IT Employment Continues Upward Climb

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In December, IT employment increased by 0.50% to 5,240,000 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions Industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment is still down 2.08% since December 2019 a loss of 111,500 workers.

Engineering employment grew by 0.34% sequentially to 2,596,100. On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment dropped by 2.77% since December 2019, a loss of 74,000 engineering workers.

"For the fifth consecutive month, IT employment posted strong growth in December. From its low ebb in July, the graph reflecting the recovery is taking on a 'hockey stick'-like trajectory," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While not quite back to employment levels pre-pandemic, we have made extraordinary progress in recovering the jobs lost in the Spring and early Summer. Despite weakness in other parts of the jobs market, IT employment remains a bright spot given the critical role IT professionals are playing in digital transformation and enabling many sectors of the economy to continue to operate through remote work," added Roberts.

For the complete January 2021 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/January%202021%20Index.pdf

