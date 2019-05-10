IT Employment Posts First Gain For The Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In April, IT employment ticked up .03% to 5,345,900 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. This is the first monthly gain for 2019. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by only 0.14% since April 2018 adding a mere 7,300 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.08 percent sequentially to 2,649,400. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.28% since April 2018 or 59,000 engineering workers.

"After three consecutive months of decline, I welcome April's gains—modest though they may be," stated Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While encouraged by the shift into positive territory, we believe that the ability to grow IT employment will continue to be under pressure given the significant talent shortage and ever more restrictive immigration policies for high skilled foreign nationals," added Roberts.

For the complete May 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/May_2019_Index.pdf

The following table presents information about the total number of jobs in certain sectors that provide a significant amount of employment for IT and engineering professionals.

Comparisons of TechServe Alliance's IT Employment Index to employment

in some key sectors with significant numbers of IT jobs as well as to all non-farm jobs April 2019 TechServe Alliance IT Employment Index Computer systems and design services Management and technical consulting services Data processing, hosting and related services TechServe Alliance Engineering Employment Index Computer and electronic product manufacturing Professional and technical services Federal, State, and Local Government (excluding state and local schools and hospitals) Total non-farm jobs number of jobs 5,345,900 2,196,800 1,521,700 333,400 2,649,400 1,076,600 9,522,500 10,987,900 151,095,000 change from previous month + 0.03% + 0.6% + 0.1% + 0.2% + 0.08% + 0.2% + 0.1% + 0.1% + 0.2% change from same month, one year earlier + 0.14% + 4.5% + 3.6% + 1.0% + 2.28% + 2.5% + 3.2% 0.5% + 1.8% note: all figures are subject to revision Sources: Department of Labor/U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and TechServe Alliance

Technical note: TechServe Alliance's IT Employment Index and Engineering Employment Index are the first specific measurements of IT and engineering employment. These unique measurements of total IT and engineering employment are created monthly by studying the ongoing staffing patterns of a dozen IT and computer related occupations in 22 industries and industry sectors employing significant numbers of IT workers and nearly two dozen engineering occupations in 30 select industries and industry sectors employing significant numbers of engineering workers. Both the monthly IT Employment and Engineering Employment Indices are based on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, which is subject to monthly revisions, and is revised accordingly. Both indices are also subject to periodic revisions and annual rebenchmarking that includes revisions to several years of employment data, which also may incorporate new occupational definitions. Both indices were re-benchmarked going back several years starting with January 2019 data and published in February 2019. In addition, both indices are subject to minor revisions to March and April data. The next major revision will be published in February 2020.



ABOUT TechServe Alliance



TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

