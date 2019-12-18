IT Employment Ticks Down Year-Over-Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In November, IT employment ticked down .07% to 5,347,800 jobs last month according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment was down 0.01% since November 2018 shedding 500 IT workers on a net basis.

Engineering employment showed renewed strength increasing 0.35% sequentially to 2,674,200, On a year-over-year basis, engineering employment increased by 1.67% since November 2018 or 44,000 engineering workers.

"In the face of an otherwise strong overall jobs report, IT employment declined on year-over-year basis," commented CEO of TechServe Alliance. "Unlike the last year-over-year decline in IT employment which was a demand-based contraction, the weakness in IT employment over the past year has been exclusively a supply-driven phenomenon. Given the number of new entrants into STEM fields domestically is insufficient to meet demand coupled with highly restrictive immigration policies, we do not anticipate a material improvement in the state of the IT talent supply within the foreseeable future," added Roberts.

For the complete December 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/December%202019%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf

