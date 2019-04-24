IT Expert, Randy Bankofier, Signs Publishing Deal with TechnologyPress™ To Co-Author "YOU ARE THE #1 TARGET"

PORTLAND, Ore., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Randy Bankofier, President of 24x7 I.T. Solutions, Inc., recently signed a publishing deal to co-write the forthcoming book titled You Are the #1 Target, published by TechnologyPress™ LLC.

You Are The #1 Target is tentatively scheduled for release in the summer of 2019.

A portion of the royalties earned from You Are The #1 Target will be donated to the St. Jude Foundation.

Randy Bankofier was selected as a co-author due to his vast knowledge of how to protect businesses from cyber-crime, his years of InfraGard partnership with the FBI, and over 30 years in the IT industry servicing hundreds of businesses. His professional expertise makes him an asset to the publication and will surely benefit a wide range of readers.

About Randy Bankofier

Randy Bankofier has been providing IT support and IT solutions to over 700 small to mid-sized businesses since 2001. For the past six years, his company has kept an Annual Client Retention Rate of nearly 95%.

Randy is the author of two other books, Hassle-Free Computer Support and Windows 7 Professional: The Little Black Book. In 2013 he hosted his own radio program on 1410 AM "The Money Station" teaching business owners about cloud computing.

Randy's most known for his "7 Famous Guarantees":

Your Absolute Satisfaction or Your Money Back – GUARANTEED. Never Pay the Ransom – GUARANTEED Never Lose Your Data – GUARANTEED FREE VoIP Phone System – GUARANTEED Help in 7 Minutes – GUARANTEED No Vague Invoices – GUARANTEED IT Support Available Around the Clock – GUARANTEED

Randy graduated from Portland State University with a B.S. in both Computer Science and Business Administration. He's spent the last 30 years in the IT industry helping business executives and owners implement proven IT systems with Fast-Response IT support that propel their businesses forward, meet business objectives and provide state-of-the-art cyber-security protections.

Randy lives in Portland, Oregon with his wife and is father to three adult boys and one daughter. He lives part of the year in Hawaii enjoying the sun, hiking, snorkeling, sailing, scuba diving and watching his daughter play college basketball in Honolulu.

