IT-Harvest Press Publishes Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest Press, an imprint of analyst firm IT-Harvest, is launching Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey at the 2019 RSA Conference in San Francisco, March 4th. The book, written by industry analyst Richard Stiennon, documents the cloud transformation journey of 16 digital pioneers at some of the largest organizations in the world.

"When an enterprise embarks on their cloud journey they immediately discover the benefits of using SaaS solutions," said Jim Reavis, Founder and CEO of the Cloud Security Alliance. "As they start to move their applications and storage to the cloud they quickly discover that adopting a cloud-first strategy leads to a positive return on investment, faster time to market for IT projects, and if done properly, better security."

The book follows the cloud journey from application transformation, to network transformation, to security transformation. It is a must-read for any CIO, CTO, CEO, or CISO, who is challenged with this new realm of information technology. It uncovers a fundamental shift in security architecture that is already impacting the market for firewalls and other network gear as a cloud security layer displaces the need for on-premises equipment.

Stiennon will be signing books on the Expo floor as well as in the RSAC Book Store immediately following his conference presentation on Thursday, March 7.

Secure Cloud Transformation: The CIO's Journey is available on Amazon.com today and will enter full distribution to booksellers worldwide in March.

About the author: Richard Stiennon is Chief Research Analyst for IT-Harvest, the firm he founded in 2005 to cover the 2,200 vendors that make up the IT security industry. He has presented on the topic of cybersecurity in 29 countries on six continents. He is a lecturer at Charles Sturt University in Australia. He is the author of Surviving Cyberwar (Government Institutes, 2010) and Washington Post Best Seller, There Will Be Cyberwar. He writes for Forbes, CSO Magazine, and The Analyst Syndicate. He is a member of the advisory board at the Information Governance Initiative and sits on the Responsible Recycling Technical Advisory Committee, the standard for electronic waste. In previous roles, Stiennon was Chief Strategy Officer for Blancco Technology Group, the Chief Marketing Officer for Fortinet, Inc. and VP Threat Research at Webroot Software. Prior to that he was VP Research at Gartner, Inc. He has a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and his MA in War in the Modern World from King's College, London. Follow @cyberwar on Twitter.

