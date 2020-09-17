IT-Harvest Research: Cyber Threat Intelligence Space Grew 3% in 1H 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, an independent research firm covering the cybersecurity industry, has published a "Cyber Threat Intelligence Market Research Report 1H 2020" – Richard Stiennon and Ron Moritz on the cyber threat intelligence (CTI) sector. The report includes 61 vendors that provide threat intelligence to the enterprise or collect and manage threat intelligence. These include, Recorded Future acquired by Insight Partners in 2019, Anomali, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, ZeroFOX, and Intsights.

Key findings:

IT-Harvest

Funded companies had healthy growth despite the headwinds in 1H 2020: Sixgill (+79%), SpyCloud (+59%), DarkOwl (+48%), Recorded Future (+45%).

Fears of an economic slowdown due to COVID-19 led investors and their portfolio companies to restrict hiring at many firms. Overall headcount growth of 3% in 1H is a positive sign.

IT-Harvest predicts that 2H growth will be an additional 10% over 1H, leading to 2020 revenue of $517 million.

The 34-page Market Research Report is available at www.it-harvest.com/research. It provides a guide to the industry and a summary of each vendor's capabilities. It comes bundled with an Excel spreadsheet of all the data used to track 61 vendors.

About IT-Harvest:

IT-Harvest tracks over 3,000 vendors in the IT-security industry. All of them are printed in a directory in Security Yearbook an annual publication. The CTI Market Research Report uses the data collected for this Directory as a basis for our analysis. Security Yearbook 2020: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry is available at www.it-harvest.com/shop.

To contact the author, Richard Stiennon, email: [email protected]

Press contact: Leslie Kesselring, [email protected], (503) 358-1012

About the authors:

Ron Moritz, Contributing Analyst, is a venture partner in OurCrowd, the most active investor in Israel, and Entrepreneur-in-Residence with CyRise, Australia's cybersecurity accelerator. His career has spanned roles at Finjan Software, Symantec, Computer Associates, and Microsoft. He also helped create the CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) certification and was one of the first to earn it.

Richard Stiennon, Chief Research Analyst, is the founder of IT-Harvest and author of Security Yearbook 2020: A History and Directory of the IT Security Industry. He has held executive roles at Webroot Software, Fortinet, and Blancco Technology Group. He was also VP Research for Gartner. Contact [email protected].

SOURCE IT-Harvest