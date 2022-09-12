IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle: Various Resources Including BYOD, Privacy Compliance, Social Networking and Many Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures Address Challenges that CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors Face

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy and Procedures Bundle - IT Infrastructure Policies and Procedures Address Challenges that CIOs, CTOs, IT Directors Face - Written policies represent the only way for CIOs and the executive management team can clearly communicate the way it would like employees to conduct the business of the organization. Without well-managed policies, companies are left to ad-hoc decisions made unilaterally by everyone and anyone.



Research shows that well-run companies are most productive, suffer the least loss of sensitive data, and have less downtime of operations if they have good policies in in place.



Gain control over your IT realm! Download a collection of Janco's IT infrastructure and policy templates. Each can be modified to align with your needs. This comprehensive collection comes with a variety of highly-researched tools that will help you develop a complete guide that fits the unique needs of your organization and provides tools and suggestions for policy communication and enforcement.

Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO, ITIL, Sarbanes-Oxley, changing economic environment, and changes to enterprise operating environments.

CIO IT Infrastructure Policy and Procedure Bundle

Janco has assembled the policies that it has developed over time with some of the best IT organizations around the globe into a single package. With this bundle you get a PDF file that has all of the procedures in a single document that is over 300 pages long. In addition, you get a separate MS-Word document for each procedure which can easily be modified.

Electronic Infrastructure Policy Forms - The electronic forms that Janco has developed can be e-mailed to users, completed on the computer, and then stored electronically. Forms comply with all mandated requirements for electronic records. A few of the forms are:

Blog Policy Compliance Agreement

BYOD Access and Use Agreement

Company Asset Employee Control Log

Email Employee Agreement

Internet Access Request

Internet and Electronic Communication Employee Agreement

Internet Use Approval

Mobile Device Access and Use Agreement

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Sensitive Information Policy Compliance

Security Access Application

It would take your staff months to develop these procedures from scratch.

The policies help enterprises:

Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling enterprises, their constituents, and the executive team to manage the enterprise's technology environment more effectively;

Analyze the current state of their enterprise's infrastructure so they know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts;

Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and the enterprise's bottom line; and,

Prioritize enterprise resources with a prescriptive tool set that lets enterprises focus their efforts in a cost effective manner.

Included are:

Backup and Backup Retention Policy (revised 02/2022)

Blog and Personal Web Site Policy (revised 02/2022)

BYOD Access and Use Policy (revised 02/2022)

Google Glass Policy (revised 03/2022)

Incident Communication Policy (revised 03/2022)

Internet, Email, Social Networking, Mobile Device, and Electronic Communication Policy (revised 03/2022)

Mobile Device Access and Use Policy (revised 03/2022)

Outsourcing and Cloud-Based File Sharing Policy (revised 03/2022)

Patch Management Version Control (revised 03/2022)

Physical and Virtual Server Security (revised 03/2022)

Privacy Compliance Policy (revised 03/2022)

Record Classification, Management, Retention, and Disposition Policy (revised 03/2022)

Safety Program (revised 1/2022)

Sensitive Information Policy (revised 2/2022)

Service Level Agreement Policy including sample metrics (revised 06/2022)

Social Networking Policy (revised 04/2022)

Technology Acquisition Policy (revised 06/2022)

Text Messaging Sensitive and Confidential Information (revised 06/2022)

Travel, Laptop, PDA and Off-Site Meeting Policy (revised 04/2022)

Wearable Devices (revised 04/2022)

Work From Home (WFH) & Telecommuting Policy (revised 04/2022)

