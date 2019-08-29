It is with regret that U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce announces the cancellation of the 2019 Bi- Annual Security World Summit Miami to be held on August 30-31, 2019

MIAMI, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ --

The Security World Summit Miami 2019 was scheduled to take place on Friday August 30 and Saturday August 31, 2019 has been rescheduled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian expected to hit South Florida on Saturday.

The Executive Committee of the U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce (U.S. MCC) announces that the event has been cancelled so that attendees, speakers, and international delegations would not be put in harm's way. The 2019 Premier Edition of the Security World Summit Miami has been rescheduled for September 23-24, 2019.

"We express our apologies to our attendees, speakers and partners for the inconvenience due our cancelation of the Summit. We evaluated all alternatives and this is the best decision, as there is no room for error when it comes to the safety and security of our guests and international delegations," said Mr. Doug Mayorga, President of the U.S. MCC. "Looking forward to seeing you on September 23-24."

The 2019 Miami Security Summit presents an exclusive conference on Intelligence and Security, in rural and vulnerable municipalities, security forces, intelligence professionals and global leaders in the industry in the quest for research, investigation and knowledge against criminal activities in the region. For more information about the Summit: www.securityworld.vip

About the U.S. MCC: Our main priority is to build trust and to alleviate poverty by sustaining a continuous, curated and informal dialogue within the international security community. Today, the U.S. MCC is the U.S. leading entrepreneurship forum for debating international security programs, trade, investment and international cooperation through public-private partnership.

For more information (202) 250-0260 or by Email: director@minoritychamber.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/722000/1_LOGO_CHAMBER_Logo.jpg

SOURCE U.S. Minority Chamber of Commerce