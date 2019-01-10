IT Job Growth Kicks Off New Year With A Whimper

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In January, IT employment barely eked out a small gain rising .02% to 5,351,000 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by 0.40% since January 2018 adding 21,300 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.17 percent sequentially to 2,639,700. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 2.62% since January 2018 or 67,300 engineering workers.

"With 2018 the weakest year of growth in almost a decade, IT employment limped into 2019 posting a barely perceptible .02% growth in January," observed Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "In looking ahead, it hard to see how we muster meaningful IT job growth in the future given the talent shortage and ever more restrictive immigration policies," added Roberts.

For the complete February 2019 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/February2019_Index.pdf

About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

