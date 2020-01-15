It Just Got Easier For Founders and Funders to Connect in South Florida

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East announce the opening of a new chapter in Palm Beach, Florida. Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest and most active investment community of early-stage accredited angel investors with 52 Chapters across 4 continents.

"Since 2011, Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East Chapters have provided resources, mentoring, and funding to entrepreneurs while delivering investor members with the highest quality deal flow as well as exclusive educational and networking opportunities," says Howard Lubert, Co-Founder.

"Keiretsu" is the Japanese word for a family of affiliated companies that form a tight-knit alliance and work toward each other's mutual success. That's exactly what Keiretsu Forum achieves through connecting investors and business leaders with entrepreneurs. In 2019, Keiretsu Forum's East Coast chapters received over 300 entrepreneur applications. After vetting over 120 pitches, 54 entrepreneurs presented quality deal opportunities to investor members.

While activity and annualized return on early-stage exits remains strong, the whole story shifts when you look at stages in the aggregate. There are a whole lot more losers than winners. This accentuates the value and importance of the Keiretsu Forum mindshare and rigorous due diligence process that contribute to investment decisions. Angel investments are the highest performing asset class- outperforming stocks, real estate or other investments. Beyond that, angel funding can offer something else: the opportunity to make an impact in shaping a startup's success and future.

