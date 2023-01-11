IT market in Argentina 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, & segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global IT market size in Argentina is estimated to grow by USD 6689.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Argentina IT Market 2023-2027

Global IT market in Argentina - Five forces

The global IT market in Argentina is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global IT market in Argentina– Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global IT market in Argentina- Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, and others), and type (services, software, and hardware).

The BFSI segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. One of the main factors that will propel the growth of the Argentina IT market in the BFSI segment during the forecast period is the fast-paced transformation of the BFSI sector in terms of updating legacy IT infrastructure and systems to implement new and cutting-edge technologies that cater to consumer needs. Businesses in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry are investing in IT solutions to lower costs, discover new sources of income, enhance security and compliance protocols, and boost customer support effectiveness.

Global IT market In Argentina – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of cloud-based services is a key factor behind the growth of the Argentina information technology market.

The increasing digitization of the country's end-user segments has prompted software developers and service providers to include cloud-based solutions in their offers. These solutions have made it unnecessary for businesses in Argentina to buy and install IT infrastructure.

to buy and install IT infrastructure. The infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and software as a service pay-as-you-go subscription model encourages the use of cloud-based solutions and is predicted to support the expansion of the IT industry in Argentina throughout the projection period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing adoption of mobility solutions is a major trend in the Argentina information technology market.

IT services like backend as a service (BaaS) and web-integrated development environments (IDE) are necessary for mobile application developers to provide cutting-edge innovative mobile application development solutions.

Using IT services like BaaS solutions, mobile app developers can speed up front-end tasks like design and content creation and improve user interface (UI) design for a better user experience. Therefore, the above factors are expected to drive the growth of Argentina's IT market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The shortage of qualified IT professionals is a major challenge to the growth of the Argentina information technology market.

There is a critical lack of trained IT professionals for Argentine businesses. They face major obstacles in hiring and keeping IT professionals.

The number of applicants for open positions is declining due to a shortage of professional qualifications. Small businesses and public sector organizations consequently struggle to find qualified candidates.

The digital transformation initiatives of Argentina's businesses may be seriously hampered by the lack of qualified IT experts in the fields of cloud, AI, big data, and IoT.

What are the key data covered in this IT market in Argentina report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the IT market in Argentina between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the IT market in Argentina and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market in Argentina vendors

IT Market In Argentina Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 145 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6689.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.4 Regional analysis Argentina Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amadeus IT Group SA, Apple Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexagon AB, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and TOSHIBA CORP Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

