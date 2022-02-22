IT Market in Germany to grow by USD 16.21 Bn | Increased adoption of IT services accelerating growth | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs is driving the growth of the market. SMEs operating in Germany actively invest in IT to keep themselves abreast of the latest technologies. German SMEs are extensively using technologies such as cloud computing, Big Data, and IoT to improve their operational efficiency and find new avenues of revenue generation. Moreover, the growing trend of digitalization is driving many enterprises to replace their manual processes with digital workflows by using software and IT services. Such increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs is fueling the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing government support for IT solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) will further accelerate the market growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals will impede the growth of the market.

The IT market in Germany report is segmented by end-user (manufacturing, government, BFSI, ICT, and other sectors) and product (IT services, IT software, and hardware).

The end-users in the manufacturing sector are exhibiting high demand for IT solutions in Germany. The presence of many small, medium, and large-scale automobile and engineering companies is driving the demand for IT solutions in the manufacturing segment. In addition, the adoption of Industry 4.0 is further accelerating the growth of the segment.

Similarly, by product, the market is witnessing high demand for IT services among end-users. The rising requirements of IT professional services among German enterprises have increased the spending on IT services. In addition, the increased adoption of advanced technologies such as the IoT, AI, cloud, and blockchain are driving the growth of the segment.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The company offers a wide range of IT solutions for various end-user applications. Capgemini Services SAS: The company offers IT services including Artificial Intelligence, Applied Innovation, Business Operations, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity Services, Digital Services, Intelligent Industry, Technology Solutions, and Transformation and Innovation.

The company offers IT services including Artificial Intelligence, Applied Innovation, Business Operations, Cloud Services, Cybersecurity Services, Digital Services, Intelligent Industry, Technology Solutions, and Transformation and Innovation. Dell Technologies Inc.: The company offers IT products including Converged Infrastructure, Data Protection, Data Storage, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Networking, Laptops, PCs and Monitors and Servers.

The company offers IT products including Converged Infrastructure, Data Protection, Data Storage, Hyperconverged Infrastructure, Networking, Laptops, PCs and Monitors and Servers. Hitachi Vantara Corp.: The company offers IT products including storage, converged and hyperconverged infrastructure, it operations management, IoT software and solutions, data management and analytics, data protection, and video intelligence.

The company offers IT products including storage, converged and hyperconverged infrastructure, it operations management, IoT software and solutions, data management and analytics, data protection, and video intelligence. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP: The company offers IT products including PCs, prints, and business solutions.

IT Market in Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis Germany Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

