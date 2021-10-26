IT Market in Germany to Grow by USD 16.21 bn from 2021 to 2025|Increased Adoption of IT Solutions Among German SMEs to Improve Market Growth | Technavio

The IT market in Germany is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

The increased adoption of IT solutions among German SMEs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the shortage of skilled IT professionals will hamper the market growth.

IT Market in Germany 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Manufacturing



Government



BFSI



ICT



Other Sectors

Product

IT Services



IT Software



Hardware

IT Market in Germany 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the IT market in Germany provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH.

IT Market in Germany 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT market growth in Germany during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the IT market size in Germany and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT market in Germany

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT market vendors in Germany

IT Market In Germany Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.60% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 16.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.35 Regional analysis Germany Performing market contribution Germany at 100% Key consumer countries Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Services SAS, Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and T-Systems International GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

