IT Market in Qatar- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities & Forecast |17000+ Technavio Reports

Sep 24, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The IT market in Qatar size is expected to increase by $ 1.40 bn during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour. Download FREE Sample Report in one click!
The report on the IT market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report identifies regulatory compliance as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Services, Hardware, and Software) and End-user (Government organizations, large enterprises, and SMEs). The surging demand for IoT devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the IT market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The IT market in Qatar Report covers the following areas:
- IT Market Sizing
- IT Market Forecast
- IT Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture Plc
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
IT Spending Market -The IT spending market by audit firms has the potential to grow by USD 3.14 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.52%. Download a free sample report now!
IT Services Market -The IT services market has the potential to grow by USD 478.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.27%. Download a free sample report now!
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Acer Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- SAP SE
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article