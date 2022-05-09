IT Market in Saudi Arabia: 5.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

IT Market in Saudi Arabia End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Government - size and forecast 2021-2026

Telecommunication - size and forecast 2021-2026

BFSI - size and forecast 2021-2026

Oil and gas - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The IT market share growth in Saudi Arabia by the government segment will be significant during the forecast period. The use of IT in the government sector is primarily in areas such as defense, development of public utilities, government-controlled energy companies, public healthcare, municipal and rural affairs, and housing development. The Vision 2030 Program of the Saudi Arabian government envisages significant IT investments through the government sector and the National Transformation Program (NTP) initiative.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Component Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Hardware - size and forecast 2021-2026

Services - size and forecast 2021-2026

Software - size and forecast 2021-2026

Some of the Major IT Companies in Saudi Arabia:

Accenture Plc- The company offers artificial Intelligence hat allows machines to sense, comprehend, act and learn in order to extend human capabilities.

Alphabet Inc.- The company supports and develops companies applying technology to the biggest challenges.

Cisco Systems Inc.- The company offers Internet of things management and automation which simplifies management complexity, and deploys and operates at a scale and others.

Ejada- The company offers industry specific solutions such as for banking and finance, government, telecommunications, cross industry business olutions and others.

The company offers industry specific solutions such as for banking and finance, government, telecommunications, cross industry business olutions and others. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Value Chain Analysis

Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the IT market in Saudi Arabia, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the IT consulting and other services market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

The report has further elucidated on other innovative approaches being followed by service providers to ensure a sustainable market presence.

IT Market in Saudi Arabia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.00 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Performing market contribution Saudi Arabia at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ejada, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06: Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: IT consulting and other services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.2.1 Pitching and profiling

2.2.2.2 Resourcing and communicating

2.2.2.3 Delivery and support

2.2.2.4 Connecting and innovating

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Service

2.2.5 Support activities

2.2.6 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Government

Telecommunication

BFSI

Oil and gas

Others

Exhibit 20: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 21: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Component

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Hardware

Services

Software

Exhibit 33: Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Component

Exhibit 34: Comparison by Component

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 38: Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Component

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Component

7. Customer Landscape

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Launch of National Transformation Program

8.1.2 Use of IT in the creation of NEOM

8.1.3 Booming e-commerce sector

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Increasing threat of cyber crimes

8.2.2 Fluctuating oil prices

8.2.3 Stringent laws and regulations

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing demand for e-governance

8.3.2 Emerging technologies

8.3.3 Change in economic structure

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 49: Accenture Plc - Overview

Exhibit 50: Accenture Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 55: Alphabet Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 56: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 61: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Ejada Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 63: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 64: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 66: Ejada Systems Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 67: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

Exhibit 68: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 69: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 74: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 81: Microsoft Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Microsoft Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 84: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 86: Oracle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Oracle Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: Oracle Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 89: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 91: SAP SE - Overview

Exhibit 92: SAP SE - Business segments

Exhibit 93: SAP SE - Key news

Exhibit 94: SAP SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: SAP SE - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Research Methodology

Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 99: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations

