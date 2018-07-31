It Moves! It Morphs! It's Masterful! Gjemeni Introduces The Couch That Doesn't Just Sit There

"When you think about it – other than from a design standpoint – the couch hasn't fundamentally changed in decades, if not a century," noted Sean Pathiratne, CEO of Gjemeni. "We are re-engineering the entire couch experience – taking a fresh look at the greatest challenges of living, sleeping and being in the modern world."

Gjemeni was incubated and developed within the confines of one of the country's most successful furniture makers, which gives it an end-to-send infrastructure, including white glove delivery, enabling it to deliver unprecedented design, quality and value.

Created by a cross-disciplinary team of designers, engineers and kinesiologists, Gjemeni's mid-century-modern-inspired couch offers four USB ports and two 110-volt sockets as part of the furniture. It transforms from a place to binge watch television, to a bed that can sleep two, to a perfect spot for some deep meditative recharging, in seconds. This couch is not just disrupting the living room, but the entire home.

Gjemeni furniture has been built with comfort top-of-mind; it uses layered memory foam, bonded leather and temperature shield technology to protect against uncomfortable hot spots.

It requires no tools for set up – in just four clicks and a flip, the sofa is ready for use. Available in four colors (black, red, white and mocha), the company additionally offers a matching chair and ottoman for a complete set.

In addition to the complimentary white glove delivery provided, the company offers a 120-day money back guarantee, inviting consumers to try the furniture risk free. The couch, chair and ottoman are available for $999, $599 and $299 respectively, with financing options available through Affirm.

About Gjemeni

Gjemeni is a start-up on a mission to create new standards in design and value for how we chill, cuddle, nap, sleep and dream big. We started with a couch that assumes multiple positions - adjusting and adapting to our needs. It's the couch Darwin would have invented if he wasn't busy figuring out the evolution of species. The futurist Faith Popcorn - who coined the phrase "cocooning" - called it the "ultimate cocooning couch." In a world of couches, chairs and mattresses that are under-conceived and over-priced, we are the choice for all those who want to spend proportionately, while living disproportionately well.

