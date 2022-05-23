IT Outsourcing Market Size to Register a Growth of USD 97.51 billion | Need to Optimize Business Processes is a Key Driver | Technavio

IT outsourcing market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.82%

Key market segments: End-user (government, BFSI, telecommunications, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, media and entertainment, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA)

IT Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 97.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.82 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., and and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

IT Outsourcing Market trend

Rise in the integration of application outsourcing

IT outsourcing providers are focusing on the strategic requirements in the market for specific business needs. Application IT outsourcing providers are using active management of application portfolios to meet the changing business needs. In addition, many application outsourcers are offering global offshoring capabilities.

IT Outsourcing Market challenge

Data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services

Cyber attackers can easily access cloud-based data storage systems, as cloud-based infrastructure is based on open architecture and shared resources. Hackers might try to break into the data of other users hosted and stored on the same server. Hence, vendors need to encrypt the client's data and implement multi-factor authentication systems such as biometrics for the authorization of users in the clients' IT systems. They should also follow the regulatory guidelines for cloud security management, which might hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Key market vendors' insights

The IT outsourcing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the key market vendors are:

Accenture Plc

Capgemini Service SAS

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Key Segment Analysis by End-user

Government

Digitization plays a major role in government sectors, as it decreases the cost of using IT services and other aligned services. This will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

BFSI



Telecommunications



Energy and utilities



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Retail



Media and entertainment



Others

Regional Market Analysis

APAC will contribute to 37% of the IT outsourcing market share growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the major countries for the market in APAC. The ease of virtualization and dynamic scaling will drive the growth of cloud-based services, which will drive the IT outsourcing market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: IT consulting and other services

2.3.1 Inputs

2.3.2 Operations

2.3.3 Delivery and support

2.3.4 Connecting and innovating

2.3.5 Marketing and sales

2.3.6 Service

2.3.7 Support activities

2.3.8 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 07: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 08: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 13: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 14: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 15: Market condition - Five forces 2019

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.1.1 Government

5.1.2 BFSI

5.1.3 Telecommunications

5.1.4 Energy and utilities

5.1.5 Manufacturing

5.1.6 Healthcare

5.1.7 Retail

5.1.8 Media and entertainment

5.1.9 Others

6. Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Infrastructure outsourcing

Application outsourcing

Exhibit 16: Service - Market share 2019-2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 17: Comparison by Service

6.3 Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 18: Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 19: Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 20: Infrastructure outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.4 Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 21: Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 22: Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 23: Application outsourcing - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Service

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 25: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Exhibit 26: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 28: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 33: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ billion) exclusive of Covid-19 Impact

Exhibit 42: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 43: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Volume driver - External factors

9.1.1 Need to optimize business processes

9.1.2 Need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance

9.1.3 Rising popularity of SOA

9.1.4 Shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services

9.2.2 Shortage of skilled IT professionals

9.2.3 Lack of quality standards in SLAs

Exhibit 45: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Rise in the integration of application outsourcing

9.3.2 Growing digital transformation in organizations

9.3.3 Increasing adoption of software-defined infrastructure

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 46: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 47: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 49: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 50: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 51: Accenture Plc - Overview

Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 53: Accenture Plc - Key news

Exhibit 54: Accenture Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 56: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview

Exhibit 57: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news

Exhibit 59: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings

Exhibit 60: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

11.5 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 61: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 62: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 63: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 64: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 65: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

11.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 66: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 69: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: HCL Technologies Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 71: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview

Exhibit 72: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news

Exhibit 74: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

11.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 76: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news

Exhibit 79: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.9 Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 84: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 85: Larsen & Toubro Ltd. - Segment focus

11.10 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 86: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 87: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 88: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Tech Mahindra Ltd.

Exhibit 91: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 92: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 93: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 94: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 95: Tech Mahindra Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Wipro Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 97: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 98: Wipro Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 99: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 100: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 101: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 102: Research Methodology

Exhibit 103: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 104: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 105: List of abbreviations

