IT Revolution Invites Readers to Join All-New, Immersive Book Club

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution , a leading book publisher for identifying and amplifying innovative practices in the digital age, today announced the IT Revolution Book Club, which aims to expand the repository of knowledge available to technology and business professionals while strengthening their sense of community. IT Revolution authors include top industry thought leaders working to elicit positive change for IT professionals around the world.

To kick-off, Book Club members will read the upcoming release, Team Topologies: Organizing Business and Technology Teams for Fast Flow , by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais, the groundbreaking thought leaders on team and organizational design. This Book Club reading begins on September 19 and ends October 3, 2019. Team Topologies offers a practical, step-by-step, adaptive model for organizational design and team interaction based on four fundamental team types and three team interaction patterns. The authors will provide Book Club members with a guided two-week read-along experience alongside the book.

Sign up here to join the IT Revolution Book Club and receive an Amazon discount coupon for the book: ( itrevolution.com/team-topologies-book-club/ ).

"IT Revolution Book Club is an incredible opportunity to advance knowledge among the technology community through our growing library of book publications," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution, author of the upcoming book The Unicorn Project and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "I highly encourage readers to join this engaging event. Book Club is our virtual space to get together, accumulate knowledge, work through challenges and bridge the gaps between IT and business to deliver better value through software faster, safer, and happier."

Book Club Format

IT Revolution Book Club members will work through the book in sprints, reading a chapter each day and participating in discussions on a private Slack channel. Participants will have special access to the authors, who will join the Slack conversation to answer questions, expand on their writing, and offer additional guidance and learning.

Follow these steps to join Book Club:

Sign up for the book club. ( itrevolution.com/team-topologies-book-club/ ) Purchase Team Topologies by September 18th . (Use Amazon discount coupon emailed after sign up.) Reply to sent email with proof of purchase. On September 18th , we'll send out invites to the private Slack channel.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.

