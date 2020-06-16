IT Sales Leader Suzanne Spencer Lands Director Spot at CTS

RESTON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) has appointed Suzanne Spencer as director of its IT sales and services division. In this role, Spencer will lead the growth of the firm's federal and commercial IT practice, predominately focused on implementation of ServiceNow, the cloud-based workflow platform driving operational efficiencies by streamlining and automating routine tasks.

Suzanne Spencer, Director of Sales for CTS

Spencer is an accomplished senior IT executive with more than 20 years of experience in business development for numerous global Fortune 500 and U.S.-based organizations. She was named Top New Logo Account Executive for Ricoh Enterprise Solutions Group in 2019; is fully accredited in all ServiceNow modules; and most recently was responsible for the start up of a federal ServiceNow practice in the Washington, D.C. metro area.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Suzanne's experience and reputation join our team," reports Luca Ducceschi, Chief Information Officer at CTS. "She has a demonstrated record of helping clients achieve significant return on investment, reduce their operational expenses, and improve their business processes."

Spencer adds, "I am eager to help tailor IT solutions to meet the needs of our clients, and look forward to leveraging my connections in the ServiceNow ecosystem to forge valuable strategic partnerships."

CTS is a ServiceNow Premier Partner. As Director of Sales, Spencer joins CIO Ducceschi and CTS Director of IT Chris Pahlmann in the expansion of the firm's information technology capabilities.

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company named a 2019 Best Small Company to Work For by Talent Desk. CTS provides mission-savvy subject matter experts to the U.S. Government's Intelligence and Defense communities, as well as innovative financial and IT solutions to its Civilian clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

