IT Security Veteran Joins Leading Enterprise SaaS Management Platform Cleanshelf as Chief Information Security Officer

"Security is the number one priority at Cleanshelf. We want to help companies reduce SaaS overrun so they can focus on critical priorities such as growing their business," said Dusan Omercevic, CEO and Founder of Cleanshelf. "We are thrilled to have Michael on-board. He will be a key person to further solidify our SOC 2 compliant services and strengthen customer information security as they address the explosion of SaaS products used in their organizations."

With the industry's most comprehensive list of cloud-based applications integrated into Cleanshelf, IT leaders are able to fully discover and monitor their organization's SaaS estate by analyzing data pulled from accounting, contract management, and expenses systems on a single platform.

"As companies accelerate their move to both the cloud and SaaS applications, understanding what SaaS products they have and how they are being used is vital to managing this new dimension of risk for companies," said Michael Lines, CISO of Cleanshelf. "I am excited by the opportunity to not only demonstrate Cleanshelf's strong commitment to security but also to help evolve Cleanshelf's services in ways that will help companies better identify and manage the information risk that SaaS products can bring."

Today's enterprise companies average 44 applications per employee and this number continues to grow at a rate of 164% year over year. This rapid sprawl has catapulted SaaS and cloud applications to become one of the largest expenditures for finance teams and inundated IT and Information Security teams with the task of managing and securing these elusive technical assets.

Cleanshelf provides IT leaders with in-depth insights into technology usage, entitlement, compliance, and adoption across their company. By delivering an integrated platform, Cleanshelf is shaping a technology-centric future that is transforming how individuals and businesses operate.

To learn more about Michael Lines, please visit: https://www.cleanshelf.com/resources/get-to-know-cleanshelf-michael-lines-ciso-and-head-of-product-security/

About Cleanshelf:

Cleanshelf is the leading enterprise SaaS management platform focused on tracking, controlling, and benchmarking SaaS applications. Our SOC 2-compliant and AI-powered technology help companies save up to 30% on their SaaS spending by automatically identifying unmanaged contracts, duplicate licenses, and wasted cloud software subscriptions. Based in San Francisco, Cleanshelf provides an enterprise-grade solution to over a hundred clients, including Ibotta, Harry's, Looker, and CoStar Group. For more information, visit www.cleanshelf.com

