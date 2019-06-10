NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Services Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary

Global IT Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Key Questions Answered -



- What was the size of the global it services industry by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global it services industry in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global it services industry?

- How has the industry performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global it services industry?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global it services industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.

- The IT services industry is valued as the combination of the business process outsourcing (BPO) services market, the application services market and the infrastructure services market. Values include revenues generated from (a) signed deals that remain under contract and (b) new contracts signed within that particular calendar year.

- The BPO services market is defined as the reveues from services related to the following segments: customer relationship management (CRM), finance and accounting, human resources, knowledge process outsourcing, and procurement and supply-chain.

- The application services market is defined as the revenues from services related to the following segments: application development, application management and application performance monitoring.

- The infrastructure services market is defined as the revenues from services related to the following segments: cloud computing, data center & hosting services, IT management, security and storage.

- All currency conversions are at constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global IT services industry had total revenues of $1,002.1bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% between 2014 and 2018.

- The infrastructure services segment was the industry's most lucrative in 2018, with total revenues of $600.8bn, equivalent to 59.9% of the industry's overall value

- The Global IT services industry has been driven by leading countries in technology around the world, such as the US and Japan.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global it services industry

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global it services industry

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key it services industry players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global it services industry with five year forecasts



