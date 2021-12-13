IT services market in Latin America to Grow by USD 33.68 Bn | Rising Focus on Core Competencies and Improved Efficiency will Drive Growth | Technavio

The IT services market in Latin America is expected to grow by USD 33.68 bn from 2020 to 2025, as per Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61%. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 4.75%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "IT Services Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Type (project-oriented service, enterprise cloud computing service, IT outsourcing service, and IT support and training service) and Deployment (hosted service and managed service), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025".

The market will be challenged by factors such as lack of quality standards in service-level agreements (SLAs). An SLA establishes a contract between the service provider (either internal or external) and the end-user. It covers all possible expected levels of services from the service provider. SLAs are output-based and specifically define the benefits and support received by the customer during the agreement. However, SLAs do not include the services delivered. End-users are also uninformed about full services to be included in SLAs to protect their businesses. They lack experience in terms of negotiating SLAs before opting for cloud services. Therefore, service providers need to be transparent regarding their SLAs to increase the adoption of IT services. This will help users understand risk factors and plan for the worst scenarios.

Major IT Services Companies in Latin America:

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

SONDA S.A.

For additional inputs regarding the vendors operating in the IT services market in Latin America, View Our Free Sample Report

IT Services Market In Latin America Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Project-oriented service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Enterprise cloud computing service - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT outsourcing service - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT support and training service - size and forecast 2020-2025

IT Services Market In Latin America Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Hosted service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Managed service - size and forecast 2020-2025

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Phone-based Authentication Solutions Market: The phone-based authentication solutions market has been segmented by end-user (BFSI, PCI, government, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report Now

The phone-based authentication solutions market has been segmented by end-user (BFSI, PCI, government, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and MEA). Privileged Identity Management Market: The privileged identity management market has been segmented by end-user (large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report Now

IT Services Market Scope in Latin America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.61% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 33.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis Latin America Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and SONDA S.A. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio