IT Spending Market Size in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 33.97 Trillion, Hardware Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia - Key Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The increased adoption of mobility solutions in Southeast Asia is one of the key drivers supporting the Southeast Asia IT spending market growth.

Mobility enables e-government initiatives to be successful in tier II or tier III cities and in rural areas that lack IT infrastructure and Internet access. Moreover, using mobility financial inclusion can be achieved, and people without access to a bank can use m-commerce, mobile banking, and mobile money.

Furthermore, the growing urbanization is expected to drive mobility growth in Indonesia and Malaysia . IT services and software development centers are highly required with the increasing mobility associated with urbanization. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the Southeast Asia IT spending market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

Lack of skilled talent and retention of the talent pool is one of the factors impeding the Southeast Asia IT spending market growth.

One of the key challenges being faced by the IT spending market is to avoid losing key competencies, especially when companies are feeling the heat of a meltdown or making strategic divestitures. It could be a difficult task to acquire and retain key employees in outsourcing destinations such as Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries because destinations, such as India , China , the US, and Canada , have competitive pay scales.

and other Southeast Asian countries because destinations, such as , , the US, and , have competitive pay scales. However, many vendors in mature service delivery locations, such as India and the Philippines , have begun to face scale limitations. These locations have enormous availability of labor but lack the quality and skill set required to fulfill IT processes on a large scale. This, in turn, will impede the Southeast Asia IT spending market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges- Request a FREE Sample Report right now!

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia - Vendor Analysis

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as continuously investing in R&D to advance their offerings and increase their consumer base to compete in the market.

Accenture Plc



Acer Inc.



Alphabet Inc.



Apple Inc.



ASUSTeK Computer Inc.



Broadcom Inc.



Capgemini Service SAS



Cisco Systems Inc.



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.



Dell Technologies Inc.



HCL Technologies Ltd.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.



Infosys Ltd.



International Business Machines Corp.



Lenovo Group Ltd.



Microsoft Corp.



Oracle Corp.



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



SAP SE



Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

The competitive scenario provided in the IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The smart education software market share is expected to increase to USD 33.53 trillion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.39%.

share is expected to increase to USD 33.53 trillion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.39%. The communication platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) market size is predicted to surge to USD 10.19 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 17.85%.

IT Spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2022-2026 33.97 USD Trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Performing market contribution Southeast Asia at 100% Key consumer countries Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Southeast Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Browse for Technavio " Information Technology Market " Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Southeast Asia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Malaysia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Indonesia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of Southeast Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of Southeast Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 73: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 74: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 76: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 78: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 83: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 88: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 93: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 98: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 102: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 107: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 110: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 SAP SE

Exhibit 117: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 118: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 119: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 120: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: SAP SE - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 123: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 124: Research methodology



Exhibit 125: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 126: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 127: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio