IT Training Market to Record 3.23% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., and Learning Tree International Inc. emerge as dominant players | Technavio

10+ – Including GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others)

Service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the IT Training Market Size is expected to increase by USD 10.59 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.43%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate, occupying 35% of the global market share. The US and Canada are the key markets for IT training in North America. However, the market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC.

Vendor Insights-

The IT training market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the launch of new innovative products and mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market.

GP Strategies Corp.: In June 2021, the company partnered with Technical Training Professionals to deliver high-end eLearning through GPiLEARN. In June 2021, the company launched an innovative automotive retail academy for the development of dealership professionals.

International Business Machines Corp.: In June 2021, the company acquired Turbonomic Inc., an application resource management (ARM) and network performance management (NPM) software provider. In June 2021, the company collaborated with GK Software to accelerate retail innovation.

Microsoft Corp.: In September 2021, the company acquired Clipchamp to empower creators. In September 2021, the company partnered with NIOS to make learners job-ready.

Oracle Corp.: In June 2021, the company partnered with Deutsche Bank to accelerate technology modernization. In May 2021, the company collaborated with The Trade Desk to usher in a new approach to identity.

Regional Market Outlook

The IT training market growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The presence of major technology companies is creating significant growth opportunities for market vendors in the region. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth of the market across APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. The UK, Germany, and India are identified as prominent markets for IT training outside North America.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

IT Training Market Driver:

Growth in the number of strategic partnerships:

Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their market presence and customer base by forming strategic partnerships with other vendors in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Avaya Inc., partnered with Global Knowledge Training to provide training to Avayas' channel partners in Latin America and Canada. Similarly, in May 2018, Skillsoft announced its partnership with Shine Learning. Through this partnership, Shine Learning is providing its users access to Skillsoft's extensive learning portfolio. Such partnerships among vendors will have an accelerating effect on the growth of the global IT training market during the forecast period.

IT Training Market Trend:

Growth in popularity of blended learning:

The concept of blended learning is gaining prominence among organizations. Blended learning offers a cost-effective method of engaging and imparting knowledge to employees. It also offers customization which allows users to integrate microlearning. Such benefits are increasing the demand for blended learning among end-users. This growing trend will have a positive impact on the global IT training market during the forecast period.

IT Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled GP Strategies Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Learning Tree International Inc., LearnQuest Inc., Microsoft Corp., NIIT Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pluralsight Inc., QA group of companies, and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

