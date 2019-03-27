IT Vendors Competitive Market Leaders, 2019- When and Why Vendors Win

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Competitive Market Leaders - When and Why Vendors Win" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Who is really winning among IT Vendors? Who are customers increasing business with in 2019, when does SAP win verses Oracle verses NCR verses SalesForce/Demandware or Aptos or Toshiba? When do they lose business? What are the highest priorities for each vendor's customers? Are their customers growing faster than the market, increasing IT Spend or decreasing? Are they increasing store counts or decreasing? How fast are they moving to the cloud? Are there customers more likely to be investing in emerging technologies like AI/Machine Learning or SDWAN or IoT or Beacons or Big Data?

This is just some of the data that is included in this research. This is what they said who is winning their business and why.

The Insight Market View series of research studies build upon all this knowledge and add analyst insight to graphically display vendor positioning, drive for innovation and projected growth.

The goal of this report, as well as the entire Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.

Retailers are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.

Highlights

This is one of several studies under a series of research that is part of the Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP). This study looks at top vendors and what their customers are saying about them for their investment plans in 2019.



This data is the result of a primary research study and was collected from retailers representing over 220 retail brands. The data is a cross-tabbed view of individual vendor's customers and their responses. The manner in which it is written is recommendations from the data to each individual vendor represented based on their data, but there is GREAT competitive value in the data and insight for retailers considering each vendor. For it helps them understand why other customers buy their solutions and why.



Each profile is a series of charts and reviews of the data in the broader study. Here are some of the data points that you get on each vendor.



Average Order Value Increase - This is the average increase/decrease in sales revenue for each customer who responded to the survey. This includes customers increasing, decreasing, don't work with, won't work with. It is a level measurement across all vendors and all respondents.



% of Customers Decreasing/Increasing Business with the Vendor - The bar represents the percentage of customers increasing or decreasing spend.



Overall Sales Growth Comparison - This is a picture of the sales growth of the company's customers in 2017 and expected increase in 2018 compared to the average retailer in the study.



Expected 2019 Revenue Growth by Channel - This looks at the vendor's customers vs. the market in terms of plans sales growth at store level, through desktop ecommerce and mobile ecommerce.



Customer 2019 Growth Plans - This is a comparison of the vendor's customers growth plans in terms of growth in the number of stores, store remodels.



Top Priorities for 2018 - Looking at the top Store Priorities in the current RIS News study, how do this vendor's customers prioritize these items verses the entire market. This shows where this vendor wins and doesn't win with great data insights.



IT Spend Comparison - This looks at a comparison of customers increasing business with this vendor and average retailer in terms of plans to increase overall IT spend and store level IT spend.



% of Software Budget in Cloud - For customers increasing business with the vendors, what percentage of their software budget is being spent on cloud based solutions.



2019 Ecommerce Fulfillment Plans - For each vendor, what is the % of each manner that their customers are fulfilling ecommerce orders and how does this compare to average retailers.



Adoption of Emerging Technologies - Retailers area investing in technologies like AI/Machine Learning, Beacons, Analytics, IoT, and many others are differing rates. This section rates the average increase in spend for customers increasing business with a vendor and overall retailers in the study.



Concluding Thoughts - This is our overall observations of the data as it relates to the vendor.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

How To Read This Report

Vendor Profiles

Amazon

Apple

Aptos

AT&T

Cisco

Fujitsu

HP

IBM

Infor

Infosys

JDA

Manhattan Associates

Microsoft

NCR

Oracle

Salesforce

SAP

SAS

Verizon

Zebra

Overall Market View - Apples to Apples On Who Is Winning In Their Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/94wp8m/it_vendors?w=5

