ITA Group Expands APAC Operations Through Partnership With PRM Marketing Services

Singapore-based venture expands ITA Group global footprint; delivers culturally relevant and in-market engagement solutions for clients with Asia-Pacific channel partners and customers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa and SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITA Group, a global leader in corporate engagement solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with PRM Marketing Services (PRMMS), a Singapore-based leader in channel and loyalty marketing. PRMMS offers global capabilities, brings 15+ years in channel, customer relationship management and loyalty marketing business, and has a passionate and dedicated client-centric culture, similar to ITA Group.

The strategic affiliation helps ITA Group deliver immediate benefits to clients including:

Enhanced global perspective on engagement programs with informed cultural insights and sensitivity;

In-region, localized program management and support;

Enhanced loyalty/CRM program design, global technology, promotions and communications, awards and incentives; and

Access to a strong network of APAC support partners.

"The Asia-Pacific region is currently the fastest growing region in the world in terms of GDP," said Kurt Hosna, ITA Group Director of Global Strategy. "Having local expertise within the region is essential to our global expansion strategy."

According to ITA Group President and CEO Brent Vander Waal, "This APAC expansion is an important step to better serve our clients' ever-growing needs. As a result, we can now offer stronger, more locally managed and culturally sensitive programs to our clients who are looking to connect, engage and motivate throughout APAC." He added, "Understanding the nuances between regions, countries and cultures, while also having a strong supplier network, is critical to fulfilling our promise to achieve maximum business results."

JB Ray, CEO of PRMMS, commented, "Formation of the global partnership with ITA Group is a strategic move guided by innovation, growth and our ambition to be the disruptor in CRM, partner relationship management and incentives and rewards programs in Asia Pacific." He concluded, "We are excited about our partnership with ITA Group and what the future holds for our two organizations. Clients will benefit immensely from our combined solutions and unparalleled access to a global network in managing customers, channel partners and employees."

About PRMMS

PRM Marketing Services (PRMMS) is a leading marketing technology company providing CRM, PRM and incentives and rewards solutions to Fortune 1000 companies and various other enterprise clients across APAC and global markets. Through a range of marketing strategies, loyalty methodologies and technologies, PRMMS builds strong partnerships and positive influences to bring innovative loyalty relationship marketing to clients. Find out more at www.prmms.com.

About ITA Group

ITA Group delivers custom-crafted global engagement solutions that motivate and inspire event attendees, employees, channel partners and customers. With operations globally and throughout the U.S., ITA Group designs unique business strategies and experiences that create connections, motivate audiences and drive purposeful change for some of the world's biggest brands. Find out more at www.itagroup.com.

