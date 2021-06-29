iTacit Platform Helps The Center for Food Integrity to Improve Member Experience

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When a leader at a grocery chain, agriculture organization or national food brand is accessing the latest trust-building resources from the member hub of The Center for Food Integrity (CFI) , it's now through iTacit's learning management system (LMS) and member engagement platform.

The mission of the not-for-profit organization - whose members span the food supply chain field - is to help the food system earn and build up consumer trust. In addition to conducting consumer research and forming coalitions on crucial topics and in food and agriculture, CFI offers its members various trust-earning training tools and strategic counsel to help them navigate an evolving industry landscape.

"CFI's leadership in consumer trust-building work is unparalleled," notes Luke Megarity, President and COO of iTacit. "The organization provides invaluable resources for its member organizations, and CFI's staff ensures that members have the tools they need to succeed."

CFI was the first to introduce a research-based consumer trust model and continues to be a leading voice in today's food system.

When delivering high-quality training and resources like CFI does, it's paramount that it's all through a secure, engaging and comprehensive channel. That's why CFI uses iTacit to target communications to each of its members.

"Finding new ways to bring value to our members is something we strive for every day," said Terry Fleck, CFI's Executive Director.

"With our members coming from various industry sectors, customizing the member experience was important to us. This new portal is just what we were looking for."

About iTacit

iTacit is a workforce communication platform used by over 150,000 employees across 600-plus sites. Whether teams are on the front line or in the office, iTacit increases compliance and makes work more efficient. Implementing automated forms, workflows, training, messaging, and resource sharing into a single access hub, iTacit is revolutionizing how employees connect to critical tools, skills, and the rest of their organization, wherever they are.

Visit iTacit at www.itacit.com, or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Food Integrity

Consumers have questions about food — where it comes from, who's producing it and how. Their healthy curiosity and skepticism are why The Center for Food Integrity exists. CFI is a not-for-profit organization whose members and project partners represent the diversity of today's food system — from farmers, ranchers and food companies to universities, non-governmental organizations, restaurants, retailers and food processors.

The Center for Food Integrity does not lobby or advocate on behalf of any brand or company or food production method, but instead wants to make sure that consumers — in an environment where they are bombarded with contradictions — have the balanced information they need about food to make informed choices that are right for them and their families.

In three distinct ways, The Center for Food Integrity empowers those in the food system to meaningfully engage with their most important audiences on issues that matter.

A leading voice in a balanced public discussion about food and agriculture, serving also as a resource for media and online influencers.

Provide strategic direction and training to improve alignment between food system practices and consumer expectations.

Convene, empower and support our members in developing best practices that earn consumer trust.

Because we're not about supporting a certain outcome, we're able to bring together a diversity of food system leaders and consumers to engage on issues of trust, transparency and sustainability.

Visit The Center for Food Integrity at www.foodintegrity.org.

