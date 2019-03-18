ITAD in the Lone Star State: SMR to Open Dallas Processing Site

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SMR, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based company that provides IT asset disposition (ITAD) products and services, will open a large facility in the heart of Dallas on June 1, 2019. At the new Dallas facility, SMR will provide a range of ITAD and e-waste recycling services for OEMs, distributors & integrators, and enterprise end users.

"We are keeping close to our vision of transforming yesterday's technology into the supply chain of tomorrow," says Sena Yuret, Senior Director of Operations. "As such, we have been working hard over the past few years to expand our footprint, creating value for our customers and for our workforce."

Known as the cultural hub of North Texas, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex is home to just over 6 million people and is the fourth largest metropolitan area in the United States. The area is home to a highly skilled and educated workforce, and has two major airports, Dallas Love Field and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, making this location extremely attractive to host SMR's newest processing site.

With 5 total facilities across the USA and partnerships globally, SMR is excited to continue disrupting the industry of last-mile asset management, from information erasure to hardware retirement. The company's transparent, technology-driven strategies provide structure for stringent data destruction processes, the highest standards of secure transport and chain-of-custody documentation, and finally, streamlined operations driving value-added sustainability.

Contact: Juanita Norman 704-873-8878, Juanita.Norman@smartmetalsrecycling.com

