Italian Diagnostic Testing Market Insights 2020: Sales & Market Shares of Leading Reagent & Instrument Suppliers, as Well as Test Volume & Sales Forecasts
Apr 21, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Emerging Italy Diagnostic Testing Market: Supplier Shares by Test and Segment Sales Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of the Italian diagnostic testing market, including sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers, as well as test volume and sales forecasts for the following market segments:
- Blood Banking
- Cancer
- Chemistry
- Coagulation
- Drugs of Abuse
- Endocrine
- Hematology and Flow Cytometry
- Immunoprotein
- Infectious Diseases
- Molecular Diagnostics
- TDM
Contains 57 pages and 40 tables
