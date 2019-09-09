Italian Language Foundation And The College Board Combine Efforts To Expand Advanced Placement Opportunities For Students And Teachers

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Italian Language Foundation (ILF) is pleased with LaGuardia High School's recent decision to continue offering AP Italian in 2020, following an initial decision to discontinue the course.

The College Board's new Director of AP Italian Language & Culture, Dr. Stephen Johnson, praised the ILF's efforts, saying: "I would like to thank the Italian Language Foundation for their continued support of the AP Italian Language & Culture program, and support of the upcoming AP Italian Language & Culture workshop for teachers. Through such collaboration, we are optimistic that the program will continue to grow, providing even more high school students with college-level curricula and facilitating their transition from high school to college."

Italian Language Foundation President, Dr. Margaret I. Cuomo, said: "The Italian Language Foundation was established in 2008 to support and promote Italian language education, and especially, AP Italian. With the support of ILF and parents of LaGuardia High School students, AP Italian will continue at LaGuardia. The ILF will continue to support students and teachers of the Italian language throughout the USA with cash rewards to students who successfully complete the AP Italian exam, and by offering professional development workshops to teachers of Italian."

Mr. Mario Costa, senior teacher of Italian at LaGuardia High School, added: "The Italian Language Foundation has been an important advocate in the reinstatement of the AP Italian Program at LaGuardia High School, and for additional level 1 Italian classes at LaGuardia. The Italian teachers, parents, and students of LaGuardia High School would like to thank the Italian Language Foundation for their consistent support. Their efforts will help sustain and expand our program now and in years to come!"

Italian Language Foundation Board Chairman, Mr. Louis Tallarini, explained: "The ILF is so dedicated to the development of Italian teachers, that we are pleased to announce that we will be offering financial grants to all teachers of AP Italian in need, to help them attend the College Board's upcoming professional development workshop on November 5, 2019, in New York."

The grants will be available only to teachers whose schools do not cover the cost of attending, and who are members of the Italian Language Foundation, and will be awarded in the order that requests are received. More details can be found on www.italianlanguagefoundation.org.

