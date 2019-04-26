Italian Pop/Classical Tenor - Jonathan Cilia Faro

https://www.jonathancf.com/

Golden sound, brilliant intensity, sheer romance – the thrill of the Italian tenor voice is back on From Now On, the new album of tenor Jonathan Cilia Faro, distributed by BFD / Sony Orchard on April 26.

A Sicilian by birth who grew up in Tuscany, now a "global citizen," Cilia Faro fell in love with singing and the tenor voice when, at the age of 9, he heard a recording of Luciano Pavarotti, the "King of the High Cs," singing Rodolfo in La Bohème. Cilia Faro was inspired to develop his own, unique pop/operatic style – echoing the glorious tradition of the Italian tenor – and he celebrates that with From Now On.

The expressive power and splendor of the tenor voice is showcased in this all-new collection of songs. Cilia Faro himself produced From Now On with Matteo Cifelli (Il Divo, Tom Jones, Robert Plant). Collaborating are five acclaimed arrangers known collectively for their work with Tom Jones, Il Divo, Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Alan Parsons and Bryan Adams. The album's musical director, Emanuele Chirco, has performed for all four recent Popes. He created the arrangements for From Now On with Nicolo Fragile, Peppe Arezzo, Gary Wallis and Ben Trigg.

As if to confer a blessing on this important new project, Jonathan Cilia Faro recently came to the attention of the Vatican.

The tenor was invited, just ahead of the album's release, to perform at a gala event to support the ecumenical and humanitarian efforts of the Cardinal Angelo Sodano Holy Land Foundation, under the patronage of His Eminence, Angelo Cardinal Sodano, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

From Now On was six years in the making, during which today's pop/operatic tenors began to lean more in the direction of contemporary pop sound. Cilia Faro has made the courageous choice to produce an album that reflects the Italian pop/operatic style – renewing a beloved tradition that goes back a century, to Enrico Caruso, and reached its zenith in the meteoric success of Mario Lanza.

Forging big melodies with full symphonic orchestration, showcasing his exciting voice, Cilia Faro travels the spectrum, from classical opera to modern-day pop, on From Now On. Each of its twelve tracks marks a step of the tenor's artistic life. He poured all of his twenty-five years of creating and performing music around the world into choosing the songs.

The album's songs represent the most admired Italian and international songwriters of today, including Cheope Mogol, Paolo Marioni, Antonio Galbiati, Eugenio Vinciguerra, Jeff Franzel, Vincenso Incenzo, Peppe Arezzo and Fernando Alba. These great talents have written for Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Laura Pausini, Andrea Marcella Bella, Renato Zero, Lucio Dalla, Riccardo Fogli, Ron and Ornella Vanoni.

TRACK LISTING

Il Cuore Naviga: Lyrics by Antonio Galbiati, Kaballa and Jeff Franzel.

Passione : Lyrics by Paulo Marioni.

Come un Amico Ama: Lyrics by Francesco Romeo and Martina Romeo

Giramondo : Lyrics by Paolo Marioni.

Sorprenderti: Lyrics by Jonathan Cilia Faro.

Per Sempre: Lyrics by Antonio Galbiati & Vincenzo Incenzo

From Now On : Lyrics by Jonathan Cilia & Polly Veronica.

Fine Non Ha Mai : Lyrics by Antonio Galbiati, Cheops and Jeff Franzel

Meravigliosamente : Lyrics by Serena and Paolo Marioni and Eugenio Vinciguerra.

LA Musica Fa Parte di Me : Lyrics by Jonathan Cilia Faro and Domenico Arezzo.

Una vecchia amica : Lyrics by Jonathan Cilia Faro.

I Love How You Love Me : Lyrics by Barry Mann and Larry Kolber

