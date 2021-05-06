Italian Trade Agency Announces PR Campaign to Expand the Knowledge of US Trade & Consumers on Italian Spirits Production

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York office of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), a governmental agency entrusted with the promotion of Italian food, wine, and other alcoholic beverages in the USA, announces their partnership with KLG Public Relations to continue to educate American trade and consumers on Italian Spirits and keep the elevated perception of 'Made in Italy' top of mind in the press. This marks the Italian Trade Agency's second-ever Public Relations campaign on Italian Spirits in the US, following their inaugural efforts in early 2020.

The ITA partnered with 20 Italian brands to take part in the overarching Spirits Promotion Project, which will include trade events with major industry players such as the United States Bartender's Guild and Tales of the Cocktail. "We are honored to see familiar names get back on board with the project and excited to collaborate with smaller brands new to the US market", says Antonino Laspina, Italian Trade Commissioner, Executive Director of the USA.

Throughout the duration of the campaign, the agencies will work together to increase awareness of Italian spirits and the various spirit categories through strategic press outreach and product seeding. In order to leverage the quality, versatility, and authenticity of Italian spirits, the key categories that will be amplified through this campaign are Amaro, an herbal, bittersweet spirit, and Grappa, Italy's national spirit, as well as Limoncello and Vermouth, among other small niche categories. Both the ITA and KLG PR will work to highlight all of these individual brands as it pertains to category, production methods, ingredients and of course, cocktails.

"The ITA is thrilled to continue the promotion of Italian Spirits in the United States after the 2020 campaign, which was very successful despite the implementation of the US tariffs from October 2019 to February 2021, on top of the impact of COVID-19." states the Italian Trade Commissioner. He goes on to say, "The industry is slowly reopening its doors and we are excited to see the fascinating stories of Italian Liqueurs, Grappa, Amari, and Aperitifs transpire in the media, showcasing their palpable quality as the result of careful ingredient selection, strong passion, and centuries-old recipes. The ITA believes these public relations efforts will greatly benefit the industry by highlighting its deep connection to Italian territory and lifestyle which has undoubtedly been a major factor for its success internationally."

The initiative will include a variety of experiential programming that will target media and trade who are eager to learn more about Italian spirits and culture. With the understanding that the current global pandemic has created obstacles around travel, the ITA and KLG Public Relations will curate and introduce unique tasting opportunities allowing guests to explore Italian libations and culture stateside. To further educate and welcome consumers and media to the wide portfolio of Italian spirits, KLG Public Relations will showcase Italy's vast offering of Wine & Spirits to media and consumers, while highlighting a variety of upcoming occasions to enjoy Italian spirits.

About the Italian Trade Agency

Since 1926, the Italian Trade Commission, with 79 offices worldwide, has been the Italian government agency entrusted with the mission of promoting trade between Italian companies and foreign markets. The Food and Wine department, based in New York City, works on increasing the awareness of the Italian products in the U.S. by being the point of reference for trade and press and promoting Wine & Spirits through educational events, informational materials, special events and promotions. For all the activities regarding the alcoholic beverages, see http://italianspirits.us/

About KLG Public Relations

Established in 2016, KLG Public Relations is an award-winning Communications Agency that specializes in Wine & Spirits. Drawing upon founder Kate Laufer Gorenstein's decade of in-house PR experience, the results-oriented agency focuses on strategically delivering on brand goals and objectives, with an emphasis on driving sales for its exclusive clients through high-quality media coverage. In just five years, the New York Based agency quickly earned the privilege of representing industry icons as well as top celebrity-owned wine and spirit brands. KLG PR has also been named Small Agency of the Year and recognized for "The Best Brand Launch" and "The Best Food & Beverage Campaign" at various industry awards. https://www.klgpr.com/

Contact: Kate Laufer Gorenstein, [email protected]

SOURCE Italian Trade Agency; KLG Public Relations

