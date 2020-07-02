Italtel Is the First Managed Security Services Provider in Brazil to Offer the Guardicore Segmentation Technology

BOSTON and Tel Aviv, Israel, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardicore, a leader in data center and cloud security, today announced an agreement with Italtel MSSP to integrate Guardicore's segmentation technology into its managed security services platform. In Brazil, Italtel MSSP is the first information security services provider to offer micro-segmentation resources to ensure the protection of client IT assets inside and outside the traditional security perimeter.

Customers can contract Italtel MSSP for only the Guardicore monitoring and provide the integration with its own Security Operations Center (SOC), or contract the full service, including all the fronts that the Italtel Managed Detection and Response (MDR) platform covers.

Adonias Filho, senior sales manager at Italtel and responsible for developing the information security market in Brazil and Latin America, and Claudio Felice Merulla, COO of Italtel Digital Security, note that a major differentiator of Italtel as an MSSP is that it offers its services to companies not only in all the sectors of the economy, but also of all sizes. The current global shortage of cybersecurity professionals, coupled with the fact that only 10% of Brazilian companies assign a specific budget for security, translates into a strong demand for high-quality distinctive services that Italtel is working to fulfill.

Why Partner with Guardicore

When searching for an integration partner, Italtel sought out the top cybersecurity challenges – both current and in the coming years – identified by reputable global market analysis companies. One such finding is that cybercrime is at least three to four years ahead of the mainstream technologies in the market today.

With this in mind, Italtel saw in the Guardicore platform the very elements needed to successfully face future security challenges and lessen the distance between defense tools and criminal attacks.

"We were looking precisely for disruptive technologies capable of presenting advanced protection metrics, and micro-segmentation – isolating IT assets and workloads to prevent contamination between machines, applications and workloads – and Guardicore is just that," said Adonias. "The need for this technology has been long felt, but unfortunately most segmentation projects fail due to a lack of understanding of the network. Guardicore finally fills the gap by providing context and visibility so that security teams can easily and rapidly propose rules for separation, segmentation, micro- and even nano-segmentation."

Why Italtel's Managed Security Services

The new Italtel MSSP unit is organized in three divisions to serve the market in an innovative way:

Advisory Services is a division responsible for the consultancy area and, basically, takes care of governance. This department brings intelligence to the services Italtel MSSP provides, allowing for the inclusion of the business perspective into the technology projects to bring more value for the client.

is a division responsible for the consultancy area and, basically, takes care of governance. This department brings intelligence to the services Italtel MSSP provides, allowing for the inclusion of the business perspective into the technology projects to bring more value for the client. Competence Center defines the services to be performed. It forms part of the Italtel Threat Intelligence Center , with advanced and unique characteristics, particularly when considering the Brazilian and Latin American markets. This intelligence center carries out deep and minute monitoring to locate, for example, the origin of fraud and every type of cybernetic crime. Furthermore, it connects to the intelligence centers of other companies to complement the intelligence efforts of Italtel itself.

defines the services to be performed. It forms part of the Italtel , with advanced and unique characteristics, particularly when considering the Brazilian and Latin American markets. This intelligence center carries out deep and minute monitoring to locate, for example, the origin of fraud and every type of cybernetic crime. Furthermore, it connects to the intelligence centers of other companies to complement the intelligence efforts of Italtel itself. MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Platform, suitably entrusted to identify the real threats to the clients and mitigate them with the multiple operational tools it possesses. Adonias stresses that the Italtel platform "is different because first we seek to understand each of our client's business through the governance team; then we determine exactly the monitoring rules."

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

About Italtel

Italtel is an Information & Communication Technology (ICT) multinational corporation that designs, develops, and implements solutions for the digital transformation of sectors such as Industry, Telco & Media, Finance, Smart Cities, eHealth, Energy & Utilities, Defense.

Founded in 1921, as a telecommunications company, Italtel was a pioneer in the development of electronic switching and around 2000 it was among the first companies worldwide to design and develop Voice over IP technology. Starting in 1981 with a high investment in research and technology started its international expansion strategy and now the group is present in 20 countries worldwide, particularly in Latin America and Europe. Italtel deployed the first full migration to IP of all long distance traffic of an incumbent European Communication Service Provider, the first Voice over WiFi offloading for a leading Communication Service Provider in Brazil.

In Brazil, Italtel started its activities in 2003, focusing on telecommunications solutions and integration of network systems. And in 2017, due to the emerging needs of organizations to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, Italtel Digital Security emerged, as a startup project that was born with the aim of ensuring holistic protection that raise the level of information security for organizations, through a multidisciplinary and highly qualified team to attend the multiple demands of the Latin American market.

Italtel Digital Security has a complete portfolio that operates at different levels of information security, such as: intrusion testing; forensic; Soc & MDR; Ripster - a platform developed by the team of experts to work in Cyber Threat Intelligence; Advisory Services with compliance for different conformities, among other basic and advanced solutions.

