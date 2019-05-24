Italy $1+ Bn Lawnmowers Market to 2024

DUBLIN, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy Lawnmowers Market - Opportunity and Growth Assessment 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lawnmowers market in Italy is likely to reach revenues of over $1 billion, registering an absolute growth rate of 30% in 2018-2024.



The Italian government has taken several strategic initiatives such as the 'Green Bonus'' initiative, which are expected to drive the lawn mowers market in the country. With this report, customers can discover the latest market dynamics and identify sources of potential market growth for the lawn mowers market in Italy.



The lawnmowers market in Italy is driven by factors such as growing interests in backyard beautification, introduction of models with ease of usage, and increased adoption of robotic models with connectivity and smart features such as lawn mapping and navigation. The report provides an in-depth market and segmental analysis of the lawn mower market by products, end-users, distribution channels, and fuel type.



Key Highlights of the Report:

The walk-behind segment was the major revenue contributor to the lawn mowers market in Italy in 2018.

in 2018. The self-propelled lawn mowers segment occupies the highest share of over 40% in the walk-behind category.

The residential user segment is growing and occupies major shares in the end-user segment.

The robotic lawn mowers segment witnessed an exponential growth rate of over 10% in 2018.

Battery-powered lawn mowers offer approximately 99% less methane emissions and 38% low carbon emissions than conventional mowers.

Report Offerings:

A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the lawnmowers market in Italy for the current and forecast period

for the current and forecast period Classification of the lawnmowers market into multiple segments and sub-segments and the analysis of each segment's market sizing and forecast

A comprehensive analysis of the latest market trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and future market prospects for the lawnmowers industry in Italy

An assessment of the competitive landscape and market share listing of major and emerging vendors

A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

Why Purchase this Report?

To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market

To focus on the niche market and customize the report to a specific country

To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data

To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices

To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the lawnmowers market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Agenda



2. Market Definition



3. Scope of Study

3.1. Inclusion

3.2. Exclusion



4. Report Assumptions



5. Index



6. Lawn Mower Market Size & Forecast 2018-2024

6.1. Revenue

6.2. Unit Shipment



7. Market by Product Type

7.1. Walk-behind Lawn Mower

7.1.1. Market Overview

7.1.2. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2018-2024

7.1.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.1.4. Market by Product Type

7.1.4.1 Self-propelled Lawn Mower

7.1.4.4. Push Mower

7.1.4.5. Hover Mower

7.1.4.6. Reel/Cylinder Mower

7.2. Ride-on Mower Market

7.2.1. Market Overview

7.2.2. Market Size & Forecast - Revenue 2018-2024

7.2.3. Market Size & Forecast - Unit Shipment 2018-2024

7.2.4. Market by Product Type

7.2.4.1. Standard Ride-on Mower

7.2.4.2. Zero-turn Lawn Mower

7.2.4.3. Lawn Tractors

7.2.4.4. Garden Tractors

7.3. Robotic Lawn Mower Market



8. Lawn Mower Market by End-users

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Market by End-user Type

8.2.1. Residential Users

8.2.2. Professional Landscaping Services

8.2.3. Golf Courses

8.2.4. Government & Others



9. Lawn Mower Market by Fuel Type

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market by Fuel Type

9.2.1. Gas-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.2. Electric-powered Lawn Mower

9.2.3. Manual-powered Lawn Mowers

9.2.4. Propane-powered Lawn Mowers



10. Lawn Mower Market by Distribution Channels



11. Lawn Mower Market - Key Trends



12. Lawn Mower Market - Key Drivers



13. Lawn Mower Market - Key Restraints



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Key Market Players

14.2. Market Vendor Share 2018



Companies Mentioned



Husqvarna

Honda Power Equipment

Kubota

MTD Products

Robert Bosch

The Toro Company

Ariens Company

Bad Boys Mowers

Black+Decker

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

STIGA

Hustler Turf Equipment

STIHL

Turflynx

AL-KO

Makita Corporation

Yard Force

SCAG Power Equipment

Deere & Co.

Meccanica Benassi

BCS

Fiskars Group

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi (ZCS)

