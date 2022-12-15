ITALY: A SIGEP 2023 IN GRAND STYLE WITH DESSERTS IN THE STAR ROLE FROM 21ST TO 25TH JANUARY AT RIMINI EXPO CENTRE

Artisan gelato, pastry, chocolate, bakery and coffee supply chains at the 44th Italian Exhibition Group show

RIMINI, Italy, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Only a few days to go! The excellence of Made in Italy and beyond, dolce foodservice is back in Rimini, Italy. More than 1,000 exhibiting brands will be taking part in Sigep-The Dolce World Expo (44th edition), Italian Exhibition Group's international gelato, pastry, artisan bakery and coffee trade show, to be held from 21st to 25th January in conjunction with AB Tech Expo (7th edition), the international exhibition of technologies and products for bakery, pastry and confectionery.

Those coming to this 2023 edition of SIGEP will have an extraordinary glimpse of all the historical supply chains with a layout covering the entire district, where collaboration with artisan and industrial sector associations, national and international master gelato and pastry chef and baker associations, bartenders and coffee specialists will unfold. Exhibition showcases, business, training and foreign market forecasts make SIGEP a veritable community catalyst that starts from ingredients, products and the latest innovations for machinery and systems.

For over 40 years, SIGEP has also been synonymous with important international competitions, an extraordinary lever for professional training and discovering new talents in the six "Arenas" set up at the show.

It is also the most complete event at which professionals visiting the show can gain perspectives on technological and product innovation, on international market evolution and where they can meet the professionals in the "Vision Plaza" format, which features both international Out-of-Home analysts and big names in artisan dolce foodservice.

