Italy-America Chamber of Commerce Presents 2018 Luxury Summit; Leveraging Brand Heritage in a Technology Driven World

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of last year's first Italian Luxury Summit, the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce came together with the Luxury Marketing Council for a continuation of this event hosted by the Boston Consulting Group. This year's summit, titled "Leveraging Brand Heritage in a Technology Driven World," will explore the various elements that affect consumer appeal in the world of luxury goods.

On Wednesday, November 7, this half-day summit will be divided up into two panel discussions. The first panel, entitled "Exploring the Increasing Importance of Experience to the Most Sophisticated Buyers of Luxury Products and Services," will feature panelists Claudia Cividino, CEO Americas of Bally; Steve DiFillippo, Founder and Owner of Davios Northern Italian Steakhouse; Annette Greene, Founder of Fragrance Foundation, Author, Global Consultant, Visionary; Francois Luiggi, General Manager of The Pierre; Lauren Marrus, CEO of Dempsey & Carroll; Mauro Porcini, SVP and Chief Design Officer of PepsiCo; and Edie Rodriguez, Americas Brand Chairman/Corporate Special Advisor. Greg Furman, Founder of The Luxury Marketing Council, will moderate this discussion.

The second panel, titled "Developing new customers in a digital world – Emotions, Brand Leverage and Luxury," will feature discussion between Kyle Boots, Director of Social Analytics of BAV Group; Sandy Edry, Global Property Specialist, Keller Williams/The Edry Team; Greg Fosco, Sales Manager Gaggenau of Region North America; Eleanora Paulsen, President of Gruppo Italia; and Ricky Sitomer, CEO of Star Jet International with moderation by Chris Olshan, CEO of The Luxury Marketing Council.

Following the panels, attendees will participate in break out sessions where they will share best practices of each panel topic. The summit will then conclude with a keynote address from Sarah Willersdorf, Partner and Managing Director of Boston Consulting Group, about Luxury in 2018 including trends and insights from the BCG/Altagamma Annual Survey.

"There is a need to reinvent the conventional core values of brand heritage to create something entirely new. Innovation takes its cues from tradition and expresses it with a disruptive language," says Italy-America Chamber of Commerce President, Alberto Milani. "Our luxury summit shares best practices and case histories, giving all participants a fresh outlook on the future of luxury."

This exclusive summit is open to 100 C-Suite employees of member and prospective member companies of the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce and the Luxury Marketing Council.

About Italy-America Chamber of Commerce

Founded in New York in 1887, the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is a private, not-for-profit, membership organization that represents the interests of companies that have, or that are interested in establishing business and commercial relations between the United States and Italy. The IACC brings together businesses – ranging from individual entrepreneurs to large corporations – and advances the interests of members through contacts and interaction with government agencies, trade associations and leading international organizations. The IACC is a member of Assocamerestero, the world association of Italian bi-national chambers, and is affiliated with the United States Chamber of Commerce and the European-American Chamber of Commerce.

