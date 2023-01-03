ITALY, AT SIGEP 2023 THE GREATEST PASTRY AND GELATO MASTERS: FROM MASSARI TO BOHR AND MORRONE, TOGETHER WITH MAJOR INTERNATIONAL COMPETITIONS

RIMINI, Italy, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest stars of the dolce foodservice firmament will be taking part in SIGEP-The Dolce World Expo (44th edition), Italian Exhibition Group's international trade show of artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, scheduled to take place in Rimini, Italy, from 21st to 25th January, in conjunction with AB Tech Expo (7th edition), which focuses on technologies and machinery for bakery, pastry and confectionery. Sigep is therefore an unmissable event at which to discover new products and improve your knowledge.

Participating pastry chefs, who have taken the excellence of their art all over the world and become veritable living legends of the sector, will include: masters Igino Massari, Salvatore De Riso, Alessandro Dalmasso, Roberto Rinaldini, Eugenio Morrone, as well as Marcus Bohr, Executive Pastry Chef Harrods in London, and Giancarlo Timballo, President of Cogel Fipe and organiser of the Gelato World Cup.

And for those who love international challenges, the 44th edition will be hosting the Gelato Europe Cup, which will see Austria, Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Hungary competing for the final of the 10th Gelato World Cup to be held at SIGEP 2024; competitors from Korea, Japan, India, Italy and Peru will be competing for the Women's Pastry Queen title, while the Junior Pastry World Championship will involve young people under 25 years of age.

In the Bakery Arena, the 5th edition of Bread in The City, an international bakery championship in cooperation with Club Richemont, will feature teams from China, Croatia, Israel, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Portugal and Spain. Coffee artists and expert baristas will be battling it out in the Coffee Arena to excel in the seven SCA Italy (the Italian branch of the Specialty Coffee Association) competitions valid for the World Coffee Championships.

FOCUS ON SIGEP and A.B. Tech Expo 2023

Dates: 21-25 January 2023; Organization: Italian Exhibition Group SpA; editions: 44th Sigep and 7th A.B. Tech Expo; frequency: annual; event: international trade show; entry: for trade only; info: https://en.sigep.it

