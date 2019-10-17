Italy CBD Market Report 2019
Oct 17, 2019, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Italy CBD Market Report: Physical Retailers Offer Wide Variety" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides survey results of various CBD sales channels in Italy to understand the situation in offline retail for this fragmented market, as well as discovering the product and brand landscape.
Despite the controversial situation regarding the legal status of CBD in Italy, a large variety of CBD products can be found in offline channels in major Italian cities. There is currently no major restriction on the sale of CBD-based or CBD-containing topicals and cosmetic products, and CBD-containing vapour products (with or without nicotine) simply remain a grey area.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Introduction
- Product categories
- Brands
