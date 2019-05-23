ITALY: The International Fitness World From 30th May to 2nd June 2019 at RiminiWellness

The program includes approximately 200 conferences , meetings and appointments for the pro section, 1,500 hours of lessons and workouts and the entire Rimini Riviera on the move along over 20 kilometres of coast with a myriad of events, competitions and parties.

Through the years, RiminiWellness, the event for the public, trade members and professionals, has become the key leading appointment, eagerly awaited as the event hosting the debut and presentation to the market of all the sector's new products. The city of Rimini will become the crossroads of business, culture and various disciplines. Trade members, buyers, presenters and journalists will arrive from various parts of the world, to make this event once again the international stage for business meetings between enterprises.

And precisely under the banner of internationality, on 30th and 31st May, EuropeActive, the European non-profit fitness association headquartered in Brussels, will organize "Business to Business Congress" the event for fitness entrepreneurs which includes among its speakers Olga Burkova, Director World Class Russia, and "Personal Trainer Day", a day entirely dedicated to the sector's professionals, on which lecturers include Francesco Bertiato, Head of the Wellness Institute, Laura Hoggins on behalf of WIFA (Women in Fitness Association), the global non-profit association that unites women in the fitness industry, Alexis Batrakoulis, winner if the 2018 IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year Award and Igor Castiglia, presenter and speaker at the most important fitness conventions.

