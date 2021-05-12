Itaú Day 2021: Save the Date
May 12, 2021, 16:47 ET
SÃO PAULO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
You are invited to ltaú Day 2021
Save the date
June 2nd
9am to 12pm
Brazilian time (GMT -3)
Learn more about our business and how we are building the bank of the future.
Join our live event* where we will bring together our senior management and host an open Q&A session.
*In portuguese with subtitles and translation to english
First time ever and fully digital event.
Participants
Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal
Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho
CEO
AII the Executive Committee members
Visit our new lnvestor Relations website and stay updated about ltaú Unibanco and the event:
itau.com.br/investor-relations
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – [email protected]
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Share this article