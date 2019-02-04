Itaú Unibanco - Conference Call Invitation
February 5, 2019
Feb 04, 2019, 07:39 ET
SAO PAULO, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4 and ITUB3 andNYSE: ITUB) is pleased to invite you to join our 4th quarter 2018 result conference call.
To join the event on the internet, please visit: www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The audio webcast works with any browser and mobile devices (IOS and Android).
On our lnvestor Relations website, click on the banner and anticipate your registration for the conference call.
TIME
English
08:00 AM (EDT)
11:00 AM (Brasilia time)
(1-866) 262-4553 (toll free from USA)
(1-412) 317-6029 (other countries)
(55-11) 2820-4001 or
(55-11) 3193-1001 (in Brazil)
Portuguese
09:30 AM (EDT)
12:30 PM (Brasilia Time)
(55-11) 2820-4001
(55-11) 3193-1001
PRESENTATION
Candido Bracher
President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)
Milton Maluhy Filho
Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)
Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of lnvestor Relations
The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the sarne website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until February 11, 2019, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 4937034# (call in Portuguese) and 7174800# (call in English). On the morning of the conference call, the slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any questions, please contact RIWeb customer service, at (55 11) 3897-0805 or atendimento@riweb.com.br.
Access code: ltaú Unibanco
investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Share this article