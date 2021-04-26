Itaú Unibanco: 1Q21 results and conference calls

SÃO PAULO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The conference calls to discuss the results of the first quarter of 2021 are already scheduled. We will publish the results on our website on May 3rd, after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We invite you to participate in our conference calls, on May 4th, at the following times:

Portuguese

09:00 AM (EDT)

10:00 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113

(55-11) 3181-8565

Access code: Itaú Unibanco

Access the webcast

Register in advance

Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=YB8rDMeJfI6rspMds6/HFA==

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+1st+Quarter+of+2021+in+Portuguese+&dates=20210504T100000/20210504T113000&&pli=1&sf=true

English

10:30 AM (EDT)

11:30 AM (Brasília time)

(55-11) 3181-5113 (Brasil)

(1-412) 717-9223 (EUA global toll)

(1-844) 763-8273 (toll free dos EUA)

(44-20) 319-84884 (Reino Unido)

Access code: Itaú Unibanco

Access the webcast

Register in advance

Add on the calendar

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/Download.aspx?Arquivo=Yoi9oB2R6XpPwq/fpJMZAg==

https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/0/r/eventedit?text=Conference+Call+on+the+Results+of+the+1st+Quarter+of+2021+in+English+&dates=20210504T113000/20210504T130000&&pli=1&sf=true

Presentation

Milton Maluhy Filho

President

Alexsandro Broedel

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations and Marketing Intelligence

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access the audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until May 10th, 2021, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. If you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at [email protected].

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

