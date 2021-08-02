Itaú Unibanco: 2Q21 results and conference calls

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Aug 02, 2021, 10:34 ET

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Keep abreast of the results for the 2nd quarter of 2021:

Disclosure on the Investor Relations' website: August 2 after B3 and NYSE trading hours.

Conference calls: August 3:

Portuguese

09 a.m. (EDT)
10 a.m. (Brasília time)

Add to calendar:
Outlook
Gmail

English

10.30 a.m. (EDT)
11.30 a.m. (Brasília time)

Add to calendar:
Outlook
Gmail

More Information

Investor Relations
Information about Itaú Unibanco's results and strategies

individuals investor relations
[email protected]
+55 (11) 2794-3547

institutional investor relations
 [email protected]

Custodian bank
consult your stock position or update your registration

(working days from 9AM to 6PM Brasília time)
+55 (11) 3003 9285

ADRs

BNY ADRS
(1 888 269 2377) (calls from the U.S.) or
+1201 680 6825 (calls from outside the U.S.)

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Related Links

www.itau.com.br

Also from this source

Itaú Unibanco: Resultado 2T21 e teleconferências...

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Banco Central do Brasil homologa...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics