Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Material Fact: 2019 Revised Projections

It is noteworthy mentioning, currently, the Company considers, for management purposes, a cost of capital of around 13.5% per year.

Information on business trends, and operational and financial projections and targets are to be construed as mere estimates, based on Management's expectations concerning the future of Itaú Unibanco. These expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, the general economy performance of Brazil, our business sector and international markets. Therefore, our actual results and performance might differ from those estimated in this forward-looking information.

São Paulo (SP), May 2, 2019.

ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

