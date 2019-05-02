Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. - Results for the 1st quarter of 2019

SAO PAULO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") announces to its shareholders and the market at large that the Complete Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the 1st quarter of 2019 ending March 31, 2019 are already available at the Investor Relations website (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations).

Conference calls will be held with research analysts on Friday, May 03 in English at 09:00 a.m. (EDT) and in Portuguese at 10:30 a.m. (EDT).

Alexsandro Broedel
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations

